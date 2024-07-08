Author Adele Parks comes to Glasgow for Bookface Sip & Swap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calling all booklovers - prepare to turn a new page in your literary adventures with an exclusive afternoon in Glasgow at Maison by Glaschu, featuring none other than the illustrious Adele Parks.

As we celebrate the release of her latest novel, First Wife's Shadow, meet the author whose words have captivated millions.

Adele Parks is not just a writer, she's a literary legend. With 24 novels to her name, including bestsellers like Just My Luck, One Last Secret, and Just Between Us, her storytelling prowess knows no bounds.

A Sunday Times #1 bestselling author, Adele has spent 23 years crafting tales that enthrall readers worldwide. Beyond her writing, she champions literacy as an ambassador for the National Literacy Trust and The Reading Agency and serves as Patron of The Guildford Book Festival.

Adele Parks MBE

Event Highlights:

Meet & Greet with Adele Parks: Get an insider’s look at her creative process and discuss the inspiration behind First Wife's Shadow.

Get an insider’s look at her creative process and discuss the inspiration behind First Wife's Shadow. Sustainable Book Swap: Trade 2-4 of your own books and leaf through over 200 titles brought by fellow book lovers. It’s the perfect chance to recycle your reads and discover new treasures!

Trade 2-4 of your own books and leaf through over 200 titles brought by fellow book lovers. It’s the perfect chance to recycle your reads and discover new treasures! Complimentary Drinks: Sip and socialize with two complimentary beverages included in your ticket.

Sip and socialize with two complimentary beverages included in your ticket. Book Sales: Pick up a copy of Adele’s latest page-turner or any of her beloved novels on the day.

This isn’t just an event – it’s a literary celebration! Rub elbows with other book enthusiasts, support sustainable reading habits, and enjoy a delightful afternoon immersed in the world of books.

Don’t miss out on this novel experience – secure your tickets today and join us for an afternoon of stories, sips, and swaps with the sensational Adele Parks on Saturday, 26 October from 1.30-4pm.