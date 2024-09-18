Autumn adventures at Dobbies’ Glasgow store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Garden Centre rolls out series of free events this October

Dobbies Garden Centres is embracing the autumn season with a series of free-to-attend events at its Glasgow store throughout October, including Grow How, Little Seedlings Club and Little Seedlings Holiday Club.

These seasonal activities aim to inspire gardening enthusiasts of all ages to embrace the wonders of autumn, while learning valuable gardening tips and taking part in fun, hands-on activities.

Kicking things off is Dobbies’ Grow How session, taking place in the Glasgow store on the first Saturday of the month (5 October), then every Wednesday throughout October at 10:30am and 3:30pm.

Dobbies’ gardening colleagues will show participants how to channel their creativity to decorate their doorway for autumn and Halloween.

The session covers the best pots and plants for dressing doorsteps, shade-loving plants for porches, and vibrant autumn annuals for a cottage garden feel. Attendees will also explore ideas for hanging baskets, window boxes, doormats, garden lighting, and crafting autumn wreaths using homegrown vegetables.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings workshop, taking place on Sunday, October 6 in the Glasgow store, is for children aged 4-10 and will be delving into autumn as a season. Kids will explore the seasonal changes in nature, learning why leaves change colour and how animals prepare for hibernation during the colder months.

They'll also discover the journey of seeds and what happens after fruit and vegetables are harvested. The workshop includes a craft activity where children will make their own leaf fossils, adding a fun, hands-on element to their autumnal learning experience.

Taking place the third week of October at Dobbies’ Glasgow store, the Little Seedlings Holiday Club brings fairytales to life and explores how to bring a little bit of magic to the garden.

Children will learn the origins of some of their favourite fairytales like Cinderella, Snow White, Hansel and Gretel and Beauty and the Beast. The workshop will include an interactive storytelling session, toadstool-making craft and fairy garden creation, ensuring a magical experience for all.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, knows just how important it is to keep the kids entertained over the school holidays and is anticipating high demand for these autumnal workshops.

She said: “Our fantastic range of free autumn events in our Glasgow store are aimed at giving families a fun and creative activity to get involved in. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or simply looking for some family fun, we have something for everyone.”

To learn more about Dobbies’ free autumnal events at its Glasgow store, visit dobbies.com/events.