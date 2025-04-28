Bestselling author Lisa Jewell heads to Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Due to high demand, an extra Bookface Sip & Swap event with Lisa Jewell will take place on Tuesday 8 July at Saints of Ingram, Glasgow, from 12.30–3.30pm.

Jewell will launch her new thriller Don’t Let Him and meet readers in a relaxed, intimate setting.

Lisa Jewell has sold more than 10 million books, been translated into 30+ languages, and dominated bestseller lists worldwide. Her novels Then She Was Gone, The Family Upstairs, and None of This Is True (soon to be a Netflix film) have captivated readers around the globe. This is a rare chance to hear her speak, ask questions, and get behind-the-scenes stories.

Bookface Sip & Swap isn’t a standard book club. It’s a laid-back, friendly event with no set reading lists – just bestselling authors, good chat, and a lively book swap with 300+ titles. Bring up to four books if you want to swap, or if you're more a fan of Kindle or Audio formats just come along and enjoy the event and choose books from the swap.

Since 2020, Bookface, founded by avid reader Heather Suttie, has hosted 50+ sell-out events across Scotland, with past guests including Donna Ashworth, Juano Diaz, Tom Newlands, Jenny Colgan, Helen Fields, Nikki May, Val McDermid, Heather Morris, John Niven, Susannah Constantine, Chris Brookmyre, and Davinia Taylor.

Bookface is a 4,800-strong online community founded by broadcaster and publicist Heather Suttie. Upcoming guests include Fran Littlewood, Liam McIlvanney, and Kate Foster.

Heather Suttie said: "The response to Lisa Jewell joining us has been incredible, so we’ve added an extra event. It’s rare to get this kind of access to one of the world’s top thriller writers in such a relaxed setting. Bookface events are about making connections – with new people, new books, and new ideas."

Tickets are £20, including two drinks. Available via Eventbrite.

Follow @bookfacecommunity on Instagram or join the private Facebook group ‘Bookface by Heather Suttie’.