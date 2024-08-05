Renowned author Jenny Colgan to appear at Bookface Sip & Swap in Glasgow

Internationally bestselling author Jenny Colgan is set to make a special appearance at the upcoming Bookface Sip & Swap event, hosted by Heather Suttie, on Saturday, August 24th, from 1:30pm to 4pm. The event will be held at the prestigious Maison by Glaschu in Glasgow's Prince's Square.

Heather Suttie, the avid reader and broadcaster behind Bookface, has successfully hosted over 40 literary events across Scotland, featuring acclaimed authors like Alan Parks, Val McDermid, Susannah Constantine, Sophie Gravia, and Chris Brookmyre. Known for consistently selling out venues, Suttie's events have become a beloved staple for Scottish book lovers.

Jenny Colgan will be showcasing her latest novel, Close Knit, which revisits the remote Scottish island of Carso. In the book, readers are introduced to Morag, a pilot who returns home to Carso, and Gertie, a woman contemplating change and new beginnings amidst the support of the island's tight-knit community. With themes of personal growth, community, and romance, Close Knit offers a heartwarming narrative set against the backdrop of a post-pandemic world.

Attendees of the Bookface Sip & Swap will enjoy two complimentary drinks and access to a sustainable book swap, featuring over 300 titles. The event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with fellow book enthusiasts and discover new literary treasures.

Heather Suttie

Jenny Colgan is celebrated for her engaging, feel-good fiction and has sold over ten million copies worldwide. Her books have spent more than thirty weeks on the Sunday Times bestseller list. As a passionate advocate for women's literature, Colgan addresses pressing issues facing Scottish rural communities, such as housing market challenges and environmental concerns, all while incorporating humor and charm.

Key Highlights of Close Knit:

A reflection on post-pandemic life, with references to contemporary culture.

A strong focus on community, support, and the therapeutic benefits of knitting.

Insight into Scottish rural life and its unique challenges.

Knitting has seen a resurgence in popularity, with celebrities like Tom Daley and Gigi Hadid praising its calming effects. Colgan’s novel taps into this trend, celebrating the sense of community and relaxation that knitting fosters.

Join Jenny Colgan at the Bookface Sip & Swap for an afternoon of literary delight and community engagement. Tickets are available now and are expected to sell out quickly via Eventbrite.