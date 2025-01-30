Celebrate Galentine’s with Barbie, Bridesmaids and bubbles at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa’s Cinema Night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning the ultimate Galentine’s night out this February? Glasgow’s iconic Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa is rolling out the pink carpet for a cinema weekender like no other.

Get ready to enjoy giggles with gal pals during screenings of two modern classics - Barbie and Bridesmaids - in the hotel’s exclusive boutique cinema.

Taking place on February 14 and February 15, this weekend of fun promises a celebration of friendship, laughter, and indulgence.

Guests can enjoy a fizz-tastic welcome drink upon arrival and delectable canapés before settling into the hotel’s intimate 44-seat cinema, upholstered in stylish Harris Tweed.

Kimpton’s “Come as you are” motto ensures the event is open to everyone - whether you’re celebrating with your besties, partner, or simply treating yourself to a night out.

The screenings offer the perfect blend of doll-sized fun and laugh-out-loud chaos, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional Valentine’s Day plans.

Marcello Ventisei, General Manager, said: “Whether you’re team Barbie or simply a fan of all things fun – this event is all about celebrating the joys of friendship and great company.

“The cinema will be styled with a hint of bridal chic and pink flair, creating the perfect backdrop for photo opportunities and Instagram-worthy moments.”

While this Galentine’s celebration is a highlight, the hotel’s cinema nights are a regular fixture, with a Mamma Mia screening also lined up for Mother’s Day in March, and more exciting themes in the works for the months to follow.

Tickets are priced at £30 per person and include fizz on arrival, canapés, and access to the movie screenings. Doors open at 7pm, with the first screening beginning at 7.30pm.

Don’t miss this chance to laugh, sip, and sparkle your way through Galentine’s Day at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel & Spa. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/kimpton-blythswood-square-hotel-17622274432