Celebrate South Asian cinema with a selection of new releases at Vue Glasgow
Following the success of the first release, Jassi Singh Randhawa returns in Hindi film Son of Sardaar 2. Years after settling the family feud in the first film, Jassi is this time chasing love, not trouble as he lands into Scotland to win back his estranged wife. However, he stumbles into a hostage crisis, a mafia war and the most bizarre wedding of the century in this hilarious comedy.
Hindi titles aren’t the only titles taking the spotlight. Punjabi-language film Chal Mera Putt 4 is the latest in the popular comedy series following a group of immigrant friends from different countries working in the UK to support their families back home. Everything changes however when they find a bag containing one million pounds, they embark on some hilarious misadventures that none of them are prepared for.
Jonathan Maxwell, General Manager at Vue Glasgow St Enoch, said: “At Vue we pride ourselves on celebrating cinema from across the globe and we couldn’t be happier to be showing some of the most exciting South Asian films this summer. We would encourage film lovers from all cultures to check out these fantastic selections of films.”
South Asian screenings at Vue
Son of Sardaar2 (Hindi) – 1st August
Chal Mera Putt 4 (Punjabi) – 1st August