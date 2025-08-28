Clarendon Fine Art’s new gallery draws over 450 art lovers to official launch

Glasgow’s newest cultural destination brings world-class contemporary art to the heart of the city centre

Last week Clarendon Fine Art marked the official opening of its stunning gallery in the heart of Glasgow by hosting an unforgettable evening which was attended by over 450 art lovers, collectors and well-known faces from across the city.

Guests were treated to a fresh, immersive way to experience art at the official opening of the city’s newest cultural destination. Gallery Manager Claire Ballantyne and Art Consultants Katie Mills and Ruth Millar were on hand to share their passion and expertise in this stylish, welcoming space, and to bring the fascinating stories behind the artworks to life.

Visitors enjoyed an introduction to Clarendon Fine Art’s ever-evolving portfolio of modern and contemporary works by artists from The Connor Brothers and Mr Brainwash to Danielle O’Connor Akiyama, Philip Gray and Fabian Perez. The evening set the tone for future events, with Clarendon proving its flair for throwing a memorable party. Live entertainment included a DJ set, dazzling mirror men, and premium gin and whisky courtesy of Bruichladdich Distillery Ltd.

Clarendon Fine Art's Jason Papageorgiou – Area Sales Manager and Claire Ballantyne - Glasgow Gallery Manager officially open the new gallery

Gallery Manager Claire Ballantyne said: "We are thrilled to bring the Clarendon Fine Art experience to Glasgow, and it was wonderful to connect with so many people on our launch night. The city’s vibrant culture and deep appreciation for the arts make it the perfect home for our diverse collection of originals, limited editions and sculptures by some of the world’s most exciting emerging talents and renowned modern masters."

Helen Swaby, Founder and CEO of Clarendon Fine Art, reflected on her vision for the new gallery, adding:"Our mission has always been to make fine art accessible as well as inspiring. With this breathtaking new space in Glasgow, we look forward to bringing people closer to the world of modern and contemporary art and forging new connections within the city’s creative community.”

Clarendon Fine Art’s stunning new space is housed within a beautifully restored historic building which dates back to the late 1700s on the prestigious Royal Exchange Square.

Surrounded by luxury brands, fine dining and cultural landmarks, including The Ivy, Vivienne Westwood and the Gallery of Modern Art, the new gallery promises to be an ongoing hub for art lovers in Glasgow and beyond, with regular exhibitions, events, and opportunities for collectors at all stages of their journeys to discover iconic and emerging artists.

Visitors can also benefit from personalised art consultation services, expert guidance, and exclusive access to exciting launch events and artist appearances.