Dig into summer fun: free children’s gardening workshop at Dobbies’ Glasgow store

Dobbies Garden Centres is inviting children to come along to its free-to-attend Little Seedlings Club, taking place in its Glasgow store this June. This hands-on workshop will spotlight garden tools and the summer gardening jobs that these tools can be used for, followed by a fun activity.

Dobbies’ Little Seedling Club offers free, fun and educational monthly sessions for children across the country. These workshops involve hands-on activities where children can come together and learn about a variety of different topics in a friendly group setting.

Garden Tools is taking place at the Glasgow on the morning of Sunday 1 June, where children will learn about key gardening tools, from the history of the very first tools used during the Bronze Age, to the kinds of things they help us with when it comes to growing plants and looking after gardens and green spaces.

Attendees will then find out what gardening jobs can be done this summer, from watering to pruning and planting, with advice on the best tools for the jobs, before getting the chance to make their own watering can-inspired art.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is excited to welcome families across the UK along to this fun-filled event. She said: “Our Garden Tools Little Seedlings Club workshop at our Glasgow store has been designed to engage children and get them curious about gardening. Our free monthly sessions involve games and a crafting activity where children can make something to take home to keep the fun going.

“Dobbies is a great place for families to come together, whether it’s to experience our free Little Seedlings Club, to let off steam in the soft play, or enjoy a delicious treat in the restaurant where children can eat for £1.”

Children can now plant and grow with their favourite Disney characters and Dobbies has everything young gardeners need to celebrate National Children's Gardening Week (24 May – 1 June) in style, with a touch of Disney magic.

The collection now available to shop in-store and online features gloves, tools, kneeling pads, aprons, and plenty more. Available to choose from in a variety of beloved Disney prints, letting every little gardener pick their favourite character and build their perfect set.

To find out more and book a space on the Little Seedlings workshop at Dobbies’ Glasgow store, visit www.dobbies.com