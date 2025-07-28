Edinburgh Fringe’s Comedy Gala: TalkTime Scotland celebrates 10 years of free counselling for physically disabled young people

They say that laughter is the best therapy. But, sometimes, therapy is the best therapy. TalkTime Scotland offers free counselling for young disabled people, between the ages of 12-25, living in Scotland. For one night only, the Fringe's best comics will gather at the Pleasance to celebrate ten years of this incredible service and help you laugh yourself silly! Good acts, a good time and all for a good cause – what more could you want?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TalkTime Scotland, founded in 2014 by Seonaid Cooke and her son Joshua Hepple, provides free, confidential counselling services for young disabled people aged 12-25.

The charity is committed to improving the mental well-being of young individuals through weekly one-on-one sessions with qualified professionals. Whether delivered face-to-face at their Leith base or online for those who prefer or are unable to travel, TalkTime ensures that everyone has access to the support they need in their mental health journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TalkTime Scotland was created from a deeply personal story. Joshua, who has cerebral palsy, faced social isolation during his school years. The counselling he received at university not only helped him manage his emotions but also built his confidence, allowing him to engage socially and pursue his goals.

TalkTime Scotland's Comedy Gala Poster

Recognising the transformative impact of this support, Joshua and Seonaid decided to create a service that could provide similar help to other young disabled people. Today, TalkTime Scotland has supported over 100 young people, addressing a wide range of physical and hidden disabilities.

To celebrate the charity’s 10th anniversary, TalkTime Scotland is hosting its inaugural Comedy Gala at the Edinburgh Fringe on August 13th. This one-hour show will feature performances from Steve Day, Jasmine Thien, and other talented acts from Abnormally Funny People, all offering their own unique perspectives. It's an evening that combines entertainment with a powerful message of laughter, inclusivity, and disability awareness.

Since its founding, TalkTime Scotland has made a life-changing difference in the lives of young disabled people across Scotland. Clients consistently share how the charity has helped them through challenging times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The counsellor was wonderful—always ready to listen and easy to talk to.”

“I feel so much better after every session. The support has been crucial to my mental well-being.”

Seonaid Cooke (left) with her son, Joshua Hepple (right).

These heartfelt testimonials highlight the profound impact TalkTime has had on so many lives.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets for the Comedy Gala here. This once-in-a-lifetime event is a fantastic opportunity to support an incredible cause and enjoy an unforgettable night of comedy. Join us on August 13 at 7pm at the Pleasance Edinburgh for an evening filled with laughter and inspiration.