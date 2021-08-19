Bishopbriggs pals star in new Scots TV comedy

Bishopbriggs actors star in Weegies tv show

Stephen Arthur and childhood pal George Charles Stewart play the lead roles in ‘Weegies’ which has been described as a cross between Still Game and Extras.

The show follows the lives of Steve and George - two hapless, aspiring actors struggling for their big break, whilst navigating through modern life in Glasgow with their hopeless friends.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen also co-wrote the series. He said it celebrates what it is to be a young person living in Scotland.

He added: “The programme does not revolve around any stereotypes but proudly represents the multicultural, friendly and inclusive nature of a wonderful city.

"Glasgow is the backdrop for a show that is focused on character, relationships and patter.”

After a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017, production on Weegies Series One was successfully completed in early 2021 with the first two episodes premiering to a sell-out audience at St Lukes music and arts venue in Glasgow.

The show has been described as a cross between Still Game and Extras, and consists of five, 25-minute episodes, all independently produced and filmed with Landing Light studios and now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Director Graeme Watt said: “From the beginning I identified with the characters. They're very likeable, you relate to their story and want to see them do well.

"I think that's ultimately what will endear this show to the audience.”

Co-writer Matthew Joseph-Campbell said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created here. Watching characters I was involved in creating and writing come alive in front of my eyes on set and on screen, really is a special feeling.”

Stephen had completed a degree at Glasgow School of Art and found that a lot of creative graduates like himself struggled to find employment.

It was then he decided to create Weegies, drawing from his own experiences.

He and George approached Graeme Watt of 8 Acre Films and in 2014 the pilot episode was screened to a sell-out audience in Glasgow's O2 ABC venue.