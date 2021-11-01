Praise for roaming Lennoxtown TV duo

Lennoxtown duo

The BBC has received piles of praise for the series Roaming in the Wild, presented by Andrew O’Donnell and Mark Taylor.

Viewers have contacted the BBC in their droves to say how much they love the series, which has just finished its six-part run on the BBC Scotland channel.

One viewer said: “It inspires a love of the natural of the natural world.. the sense of adventure and fun as well as the beauty of the filming and the scenery is firstclass.”

Another said: “Two good friends enjoying outdoor adventures with great soundtrack and fantastic views of Scotland. Family viewing with humour included.”

Other comments have included: “My favourite TV show” and “an absolutely fantastic mixture of inspirational adventures, great photography and humorous narration.

Also: “Showcases what Scotland has and isn't afraid to sugar coat that the weather can impact but you can still get out and explore”.

Roaming in the Wild is largely filmed, produced and edited by the duo, with Andrew also providing the music as Beluga Lagoon.

The pair have also been compared to Mortimer and Whitehouse and their series Gone Fishing.

Said Andrew: “It's been really nice to see a positive response to the series. It's surprising, as the programmes are basically Mark and myself's holiday videos.”

The series grew out of short online pieces Andrew made for BBC Scotland’s The Social, first aired in 2016, with a first series of three doubled to six for their latest series in 2021.

Andrew and Mark are genuine friends, having met as children while growing up in Lennoxtown.

They started their second series of Roaming in the Wild on ‘homeground’ going down the Glazert and onto the Kelvin then the Clyde.

Other episodes in the series have seen them traversing on water and land in the Borders, Assynt, Cairngorms, and on Loch Shiel and Loch Ness.