The cinema is back at Kirkintilloch!

Kirky Picture Palace

Following on from its pre-Covid success the Kirky Picture Palace has its first event planned for October 30 – and it’s a belter.

The community cinema are screening the new James Bond release ‘No Time To Die,’ as well as ‘Addams Family 2’.

Kirkintilloch Town Hall is currently unavailable, so the Kirky Picture Palace will be hosted at St Mary’s Church Hall.

Tickets are available online via www.yourkirky.com/cinema or from CreateED at 46 Cowgate - adults £5 and children £3.

Whilst the focus for the team is still very much on providing a high-quality cinema-style experience for everyone – this time there is the added element of Covid safety.

Nigel Rooke of Your Kirky said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring cinema back to Kirkintilloch once again, but we’re also really conscious that some people may still feel uneasy about larger indoor events.

"Amongst many safety measures, the team will have in place stringent cleaning protocols before, during and after screenings.

"We’ll also be asking all those over 12 to wear face masks, provide details

for tracing purposes, keep distance in queues and hand sanitise on entry.

"We want to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we can to provide a safe environment but also ask people to play their part and comply will all measures and not to attend if they are at all worried they have any symptoms of Covid-19.”

He added: “The Kirky Picture Palace was a roaring success pre-Covid.”

"We’re really keen to bring it back to the town, where we’re sure it’ll once again be well-supported by the community.

"Despite any changes required due to Covid we’re really going to try and pull out all the stops so that everyone has a great trip out.

"We are continuing our partnership with Regional Screen Scotland and IndyCinema to aim high – seeking to bring a proper cinema