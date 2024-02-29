WATCH: We speak to director of Love Lies Bleeding opening Glasgow Film Fest 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow Film Festival has returned for 2024, its 20th edition, presenting a diverse programme of films from new and abstract features to historical classics. Love Lies Bleeding takes this year’s opening spot, its three initial showings sold out in seven minutes. The film stars Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O’Brien whose polar opposite characters fall in love before they get pulled into a web of crime.

Ahead of the screenings we spoke to director Rose Glass on returning to the city and how she hopes audiences receive her film:

“It’s an honour to open Glasgow Film Festival. Very Exciting. My first film was here in the festival in 2020 I think so it’s very cool to be back and opening it. Gosh it’s been four years, those two pandemic years feel like they didn’t happen.

“It feels great to be back in Glasgow, I’ve never managed to stay for more than a few days and am like ‘ah I need to walk around and explore the city’ and then I need to leave so it’s nice to be back.

“It’s a sort of romance thriller kind of thing set in the 80s in America in a sort of nowhere town in the south west. And it’s a love story between these two seemingly very polar opposite women, one is an aspiring boxer and the other just works in the gym but just likes sitting behind the desk all day. They meet and fall in love and lots of stuff stars to go very very wrong.