Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Glaswegian film made right here in Glasgow, Tummy Monster, is set to make it's world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival next month.

The psychological horror film makes it premiere at Glasgow Film Theatre next month, Saturday March 2. Tummy Monster is the feature-length directorial debut of Glasgow filmmaker Ciaran Lyons, who made the film on a shoestring budget in a quest to make a 'blackly comic psychological thriller'. We got the chance to sit down with Ciaran Lyons and lead actor Lorn Macdonald to have a chat about the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising Scottish star Lorn Macdonald stars as a 'self-centred tattoo artist' whose fixation on getting a selfie with a famous client embroils him in a bizarre and dangerous game.

Orlando Norman stars as the international popstar alongside his minder Michael Akinsilure - the central conceit of the film is the tattoo artists battle to get a selfie with the superstar that drags both characters into a 'bizarre game that could ruin his life for good'.

Tummy Monster is set to make its world premiere at Glasgow Film Theatre on March 2