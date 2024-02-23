Watch: We spoke with the director and lead actor of Tummy Monster, a new Glaswegian film making its world premiere at Glasgow Film Festival
A Glaswegian film made right here in Glasgow, Tummy Monster, is set to make it's world premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival next month.
The psychological horror film makes it premiere at Glasgow Film Theatre next month, Saturday March 2. Tummy Monster is the feature-length directorial debut of Glasgow filmmaker Ciaran Lyons, who made the film on a shoestring budget in a quest to make a 'blackly comic psychological thriller'. We got the chance to sit down with Ciaran Lyons and lead actor Lorn Macdonald to have a chat about the film.
Rising Scottish star Lorn Macdonald stars as a 'self-centred tattoo artist' whose fixation on getting a selfie with a famous client embroils him in a bizarre and dangerous game.
Orlando Norman stars as the international popstar alongside his minder Michael Akinsilure - the central conceit of the film is the tattoo artists battle to get a selfie with the superstar that drags both characters into a 'bizarre game that could ruin his life for good'.
The screening on Saturday March 2 will be followed by a Q&A with Ciaran Lyons, Lorn Macdonald and Michael Akinsilure - if you miss out on the premiere, you can still catch the film on Sunday March 3 and Thursday, March 7. To buy tickets to Tummy Monster at Glasgow Film Theatre, click here.