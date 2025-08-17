Glasgow Writers: Julia Boggio’s marketing masterclass Women’s Fiction Festival

Writers struggling to get their books into readers’ hands will hear straight-talking advice from award-winning indie romance author Julia Boggio at this year’s Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her one-hour session, Lessons in Indie Marketing, takes place on Friday, September 26, 10am – 11am, at Christ Church Morningside. Boggio will share practical, no-nonsense marketing strategies that writers can put into practice right away.

Speaking ahead of the event, Julia Boggio said: “So many authors dread the word ‘marketing’ because they think it means endless self-promotion. I want to show writers how to find readers in ways that feel authentic and achievable. Marketing doesn’t have to be complicated – it just has to work for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her advice will appeal to introverts and extroverts, technophobes and tech lovers, giving attendees a clearer sense of how to grow their readership and renewed energy for building a sustainable strategy.

Julia Boggio

Julia Boggio is a multi-award-winning self-published romance author. Her debut novel Shooters won the Selfie Award at London Book Fair (2024) and gold at the Wishing Shelf Awards. Camera Shy won the Shorter Romantic Novel prize at the RNA Awards (2025), while Chasing the Light and Exposure! were both shortlisted for Romcom of the Year.

She holds a degree in Marketing from Rutgers University, worked as an advertising copywriter, and later built one of London’s leading portrait photography studios. She now writes full-time from her home in Wimbledon.

The Edinburgh Women’s Fiction Festival returns on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 September at Christ Church Morningside, just five minutes from Bruntsfield Links. The festival celebrates writing for, by, and about women, giving readers the chance to connect with authors across romance, commercial, historical, literary, and book club fiction.

Head to https://www.edwomensficfest.co.uk/ for more information and tickets.