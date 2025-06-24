Golden time, grown-up chaos, and a Glaswegian at the Fringe: Kate Ireland makes her theatrical debut with a stopwatch

If you ever sat through a Friday afternoon at primary school just counting the minutes to Golden Time, then Kate Ireland’s debut Fringe show might hit you like a memory you forgot you’d buried – except this time, it comes with strobe lighting, a stopwatch, and a sharp-tongued Glaswegian at the helm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golden Time (and Other Behavioural Management Strategies) isn’t your usual Fringe fare. It’s part spoken-word gig, part theatrical TED Talk, and entirely Kate. Armed with her distinct lyrical rhythm and that trademark Scottish warmth that can soften a hard truth, Ireland delivers a show that is as funny as it is tender, and as personal as it is universal.

Hailing from Glasgow, Kate is a poet, performer, and all-round artistic troublemaker who's already lit up the internet with viral poetry reels (5 million views and counting), BBC 6’s ‘Way with Words’ nod, and a growing fanbase that includes Jordan Stephens and Vicky Pattison. But here in Edinburgh, she’s stepping into a new role – not just as a performer, but as a mirror for anyone who’s ever struggled to keep up with the impossible pace of modern life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing from her real experiences as a neurodivergent adult working in schools, Kate explores the strange, bittersweet loop of returning to the classroom – this time as a Teaching Assistant. In between fumbled lesson plans and quiet connections with kids who feel a bit too familiar, she uncovers the enduring impact of childhood systems like Golden Time, and how those “reward charts” and “minutes off for misbehaving” might have shaped us all far more than we’d like to admit.

Golden Time (and Other Behavioural Management Strategies)

But don’t worry – this isn’t a dusty education lecture. It’s full of movement, mischief, music, and projection. And most importantly: it’s live. The audience becomes part of the act, literally keeping Kate on track with stopwatches as she spirals into poetic tangents. There’s a wild, unpredictable energy to it – the kind of show that feels like sitting in your pal’s living room as they make you laugh, then hit you with a line that stays in your gut for days.

Directed by Giulia Grillo, and developed through Kate’s Roundhouse residency and with partners like Contact Theatre and Rochdale’s Breaking Barriers, Golden Time is community-rooted and deeply collaborative. The piece was informed by real workshops with young people – not just about them, but with them – making this a show that listens as much as it speaks.

There’s no doubt Kate’s work sits within the legacy of Scotland’s great artistic agitators – the kind who mix vulnerability with vim, and joy with jagged social commentary. She’s the kind of artist who’d feel just as at home in a prison workshop or a gig night as she does on stage at the Dome – and it shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Fringe is about finding new voices, new forms, and bold questions wrapped in banter, then Kate Ireland is one to watch. With Golden Time, she isn’t just performing – she’s inviting you into a world where the rules never really made sense, and maybe it’s time we rewrote them.

Golden Time (and Other Behavioural Management Strategies) is on at 13:30 at Pleasance Dome (Ace Dome), from Wednesday 30th July to Monday 25th August 2025 (not 11th, 18th). Book tickets at: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/golden-time-and-other-behavioural-management-strategies

Follow: @bletherforever @kate.ireland__ #GoldenTimeEdinburgh