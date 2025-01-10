Iconic musicals to be shown in cinemas across Glasgow this Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Audiences will be able to watch beloved musicals such as Les Misérables, Billy Elliot and Jesus Christ Superstar from the comfort of their local cinema

This Spring, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas, with showings from February through to May, including at Cineworld Cinema - Renfrew Street, Grosvenor Picture Theatre and more.

The Spring season will including the following: ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)’, ‘A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)’, ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)’ and ‘Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)’.

The season will kick off next month with showings of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables, on the 2nd and 4th February. Les Mis continues to capture hearts across the globe and audiences will be treated to the 2019 sell-out staged concert version, featuring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Full dates for The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals are as follows.

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019) - 2nd February + 4th February

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) – 2nd March + 4th March

A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – 13th March + 16th March

Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – 30th March + 2nd April

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) – 1st May + 4th May

Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at www.bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/