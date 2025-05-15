IRN-BRU taking Loch Ness Monster milk float to Glasgow to deliver new limited edition flavour

Lorraine Kelly, has taken on her most unusual assignment yet as she met Angus McLean, the real-life Nessie Milker who is embarking on a UK-wide milk-float tour to deliver IRN-BRU XTRA’s latest limited edition to doors across the nation.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking the release of the soft drink brand’s Nessie Nectar flavour, from today it is possible to book a delivery from the electric milk-float which is travelling all the way from Loch Ness straight to their doors.

Packed full of crates of eye-catching new cans and customised with two humps and Nessie tale, the orange milk-float is hitting the road - stopping off in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the interview, Angus McLean - star of the hilarious behind-the-scenes documentary at McLean & Sons - chats to Lorraine about what it’s really like working with Nessie and the delicious taste of new IRN-BRU XTRA cans hitting shelves soon.

Angus McLean with his Nessie themed milk float before his visit to Glasgow to deliver IRN-BRU's new limited edition flavour

Angus recently shot to fame after letting cameras peek behind-the-scenes of his Nessie Nectar milking business on the shores of Loch Ness. The brand film was debuted by IRN-BRU to launch one of their newest limited editions flavour which he is now taking across the UK.

Speaking about her unusual interview, Lorraine said : "Oh, what a treat it was to meet Angus as he sets off on his big UK tour. Hearing all about his time working with one of Scotland’s most famous legends was just magical.

“And let me tell you, getting a cheeky preview of the IRN-BRU XTRA Nessie Nectar with its sweet, juicy twist - straight from the source, - well, it was an absolute delight. It tastes bloomin’ unbelievable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So keep your eyes peeled for that fabulous Nessie float as it makes a splash across the UK and don’t forget to sort out your delivery while Angus is on his rounds.”

Lorraine Kelly meets Angus McLean as he prepares to take his Nessie milk float on tour

Kenny Nicholson, head of brand at IRN-BRU said: “McLean & Sons have been tugging on Nessie’s teat for centuries so it’s finally time to share her juicy nectar with the rest of the UK.

“To spread the word about our new IRN-BRU XTRA limited edition, made with hand-milked Nessie nectar we just knew we had to call in another legend. Who better than Lorraine Kelly to help kick off the tour?”

To be in with a chance of catching a glimpse of the float and tasting Nessie’s Nectar, fans simply need to send a text to McLean & Son’s hotline on 07955 583726.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Legend Editions 330ml cans also include a Unicorn Tears flavour, with tears farmed from Unicorns themselves.

They are available in convenience stores and supermarkets across the UK and both the Nessie Nectar and Unicorn Tears behind-the-scenes brand films can be viewed on IRN-BRU’s social channels.