Malones unveils Glasgow’s first Guinness rooftop bar

Malones Irish Bar on Sauchiehall Lane is set to revolutionize your pub experience with the grand opening of the city’s first-ever Guinness Rooftop Bar.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfectly timed for the remainder of the Six Nations and in the run up to St Paddys Day, this exciting new space promises to deliver the ultimate combination of exceptional pints and unbeatable atmosphere.

In partnership with the world-renowned Guinness brand and the creative minds at Evolve Design, Malones has transformed its rooftop terrace into a vibrant haven for Guinness lovers. Guests can expect the finest Guinness in the city, poured to perfection and served in a striking space that seamlessly blends traditional Irish charm with bold, modern Guinness artwork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guinness Rooftop Bar isn’t just about the pints—it’s the ultimate destination for sports fans. With three massive HD screens, guests won’t miss a second of the action! To keep up with the anticipated buzz, Malones has also extended its first-floor late-night bar, adding more taps, more whiskey, and more space to cater to rugby fans, football fans and St. Paddy’s Day revelers alike.

Custom Guinness wall art dons the walls of the new rooftop bar.

No good pint should go without great food, and Malones has answered the call with a revamped food menu of Irish favourites with a twist. From juicy burgers to traditional Fish & Chips, the menu promises something for everyone. But the standout dish? Their famous Spice Bag, now with served with their signature Irish Curry Sauce!

With its expanded bar, new menu, and Glasgow’s only Guinness rooftop terrace launching this Friday, Malones is your destination this weekend for unbeatable Guinness, Live Sport and good times.

Sláinte!