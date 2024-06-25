Sophie: Posthumous album from Glasgow avant-pop producer who worked with Charli XCX and Madonna
Leading the album is a collaboration with BC Kingdom and Kim Petras called “Reason Why.” Sophie was born in Glasgow in 1986 and raised in the city, going to raves from a young age and collecting tapes of dance music: "I spent all my time listening to those cassette tapes."
Sophie's debut single "Nothing More to Say" was released in February 2013 via the London-based Glaswegian label Huntleys + Palmers. A singles compilation Product was released by Numbers in 2015.
Sophie went on to work closely with artists from the PC Music label and produced for a diverse group of musical acts, from Charli XCX and Madonna to Vince Staples, Namie Amuro and Quay Dash. Sophie’s music has been described as a “hyperkinetic” take on pop music.
Sophie died at the age of 34 from an accidental fall in Athens, Greece, in January 2021. She released the lone studio album of her lifetime, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, in June 2018. For the project, she was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
Sophie was nearly finished with a second album before she died. The new record is billed as “the final Sophie album release.”
“When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album,” read a statement from her family. “We wrote, ‘We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the center of our worlds.’”
“Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music,” they added. “It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.”
