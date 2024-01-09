Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow is a city renowned for its ability to ignite community spirit through music, a fact that is brought to light each new year with the launch of Celtic Connections. Now in its 30th year, the programme features an extensive selection of local and international acts, with a particular focus on folk and traditional performances, inviting audiences to connect with a style of expression sewn through Scotland’s history.

The Paul McKenna Band is a local five-piece who have been involved in the festival since they formed in 2006. They are scheduled to play Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on 25 January ahead of their latest single release the following day, a rendition of Dougie MacLean’s Solid Ground.

Frontman Paul McKenna, ranked among Scotland’s finest young singer/songwriters for his passionate social conscience, will also be performing at the festival’s Red Clydeside concert on 19 January to mark the centenary of socialist revolutionary John Maclean. We spoke to Paul ahead of his Celtic Connection activities:

“We’re a band from Glasgow, we’re all based here, I’m from here. We’ve been a band since 2006, we play original songs and traditional music as well.

“Celtic Connections is always a good way to start the year. It’s always been a big part of our year. I think I’ve played at every Celtic Connections for the last 15 years, unless I’ve not been in Glasgow. It’s one of the biggest festivals of folk or world music in the whole world, I guess. Definitely the biggest winter festival. It’s hugely important for Glasgow it’s a big part of the year and it’s always great to be involved.

“We’ve got a new single coming out on 26 January and it’s a song that was written by Dougie MacLean who’s a wonderful singer and songwriter from Scotland. It’s called Solid Ground and it’s a song that we all loved and decided to put it on our new EP which is going to be coming out in Spring. This is the first single we’re going to be releasing that’s an older song.

“I’m from an Irish background so Irish music was always part of life growing up and it just seemed like a natural progression to go into that as a musician. The traditional music, the folk music is important to us although we like to push the boundaries where we can.

“Playing in the Royal Concert Hall is always pretty special. Coming from Glasgow and growing up, going to lots of things in the Concert Hall, it’s always pretty special when you’re on that stage. It’s special for me.”