8 international artists in Glasgow for Celtic Connections including Carlene Carter and Xabier Díaz
If you are looking for something a bit different at Celtic Connections, head along and see these 8 artists and bands this year at the festival
The countdown is on to the beginning of Celtic Connections 2024 with the much-loved festival returning to Glasgow from Thursday 18 January to Sunday 4 February as a host of acts are set to perform live across the city. Get out and brighten up your January nights as the festival brings together an eclectic mix of music that will have something to suit everyone no matter what kind of music you are into.
Some huge names from Scottish music will be appearing at this years event with the likes of The Blue Nile frontman Paul Buchanan appearing with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra as well as Eddi Reader, James Grant and Karine Polwart amongst others.
We've put together a mix of some of the best international artists to see at this years festival.