Watch: Lacuna on closing King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The band are closing this year’s edition of the annual festival with support from Fellow Man, Marigold and Youth For Sale.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Year’s Revolution has returned to King Tut’s for 2025 showcasing exciting new bands from across Glasgow and beyond. This year’s event is particularly notable as the venue celebrates 35 years of honing Scotland’s DIY music scene.

As the festival nears its end we spoke to four members of the six-piece indie folk group Lacuna who are scheduled to close the show with a headline performance on Saturday 25 January. Already recognised by BBC Scotland Introducing as ‘one to watch’ over the last few years the band has developed their craft within local venues, secured a solid reputation among gig goers and built a loyal fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the third time they are returning to Glasgow’s most iconic grassroots stage with a list of tightly executed orchestral ballads and twinkly harmonies.

Going back to the beginning, vocalist and guitarist Emily Beckwith said “I started Lacuna when I was in High School, Jack wrote with me as well, but it was very very bare bones, not very good. But then we all kind of met through the Glasgow music scene and that’s when it all became ‘Lacuna’.”

Lead guitarist Jack McLellan added that it “went from us two to a four piece as it was originally. We met in Slouch on a very drunken night out.”

Bassist Will Taylor said: “We actually played King Tut’s here for the first time as a six piece which was quite special for us. It was the Lava Lamp showcase which was amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the first time any of us had played Tut’s”, said Emily.

Lava Lamp is a regular fixture throughout King Tut’s annual calendar that stages young bands in the early stages of their performing career. For many acts it is their first gig.

“New Year’s Revolution and Summer Nights - when you get booked for them either as a headliner or support act, that’s when you’re kind of like ‘oh, I’m part of the Scottish scene now’. We’ve played King Tut’s before but to play New Year’s Rev is a whole other experience. To be playing the last show as well, we feel very chuffed with ourselves.

“Every time we’ve played it it’s been a different era of the band. The first time we played it was at Lava Lamp and that was our first show as a six piece. And then we played it for BBC Introducing we were starting to build up a wee bit more momentum and get an idea of our character as a band. And now I feel as though we’ve come full circle with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack said: “Things like New Year’s revolution really highlight how great the scene is. In January you’re in King Tut’s so often because there’s so many good gigs and artists. You go to one and then see a couple of supports you didn’t know and build a collection of bands that you like.”

Lacuna will headline King Tut’s with support from Fellow Man, Marigold and Youth For Sale on 25 January. Tickets can be purchased here.