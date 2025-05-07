Outrage as OnlyFans star Camilla Araujo rubs shoulders with A-listers after controversial Met Gala afterparty invite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans have been left outraged after adult star Camilla Araujo revealed she was invited to the star studded Met Gala afterparty in New York.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camilla Araujo, who claims to earn a whopping £1.1 million a month selling explicit content online, shared a video of herself strutting down the stairs of her private plane after jetting into the city.

In the clip, the 22-year-old is wearing a grey tracksuit and slippers, and she captioned the post: “Hello Met Gala.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video has racked up more than 3.9 million views, with a second clip showing her walking the red carpet in a long black gown – confirming her attendance.

Camilla Araujo

She was also spotted heading out of the iconic Mark Hotel, where A-listers including Cynthia Erivo, Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega were also seen.

Camilla, who has three million followers on Instagram @realcamillaara, left viewers outraged that the influencer was invited to attend the exclusive party despite only attending the post-event function.

One person commented: "Met Gala used to be exclusive, now they're letting anyone in."

"So there's just no quality control?" another person wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Someone else added: "Why on earth would she be at the Met Gala? Goodbye."

"So they're just letting any influencer attend now?" said one critic.

Another user said: "At this point, can I go to the Met Gala? They're letting anyone in."

One fan added: "Camilla, I love you but creators do not belong at the Met.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the controversial star has hit back at critics who say OnlyFans stars should be shunned by brands, having “manifested” getting invited to the famously exclusive event.

“It’ll be game-changing when people start taking a chance on OnlyFans creators and realise how smart we truly are to be this successful,” Camilla, from North Carolina, US, previously said.

“And I promise you, I will be the one.

“I refuse to not be the one to break into mainstream media.

“I am slowly doing it.

“Watch me – I will be at the Met Gala.

“I will be at the Emmy Awards.

“I will be more than some bimbo that you think I am.

“We [OnlyFans stars] are so business minded and we're so smart.

“Brands, people and companies not being willing to work with us because of what we do is stupid, in my opinion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I was such an idiot and a bimbo, [do] you think I'd be this successful?”

Camilla hit headlines earlier this month after revealing that she has been able to retire her parents since signing up to the adult site.

The model recalled how she spent her childhood wearing second-hand clothes while her parents worried about affording rent, saying they arrived from Brazil with nothing but $300 to their name.

She said: “My parents did such an amazing job of trying to not show that we were financially struggling – but deep down, I knew that they had it tough.

"Now, I pay their bills so they don't have to work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla currently lives in a $60,000-a-month luxury mansion, known as the Bop House, with six other OnlyFans stars.

The three storey house, in Miami, has been compared to the Playboy Mansion.

It's become a huge hit online with over three million followers across TikTok and Instagram @bophouse.

The models work on content together and pulled in a whopping £10 million in their first month.