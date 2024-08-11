Review: Madagascar the Musical at The King's Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV presenter, theatre performer and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Karim Zeroual led the cast with a hilarious turn as King Julien in the new tour of Madagascar:The Musical which arrived in Glasgow this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stage version of the family favourite debuted in the United Kingdom in 2018. Since then, it also played in Malaysia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karim said of playing King Julien: “I love the film dearly, it’s one of my favourites. King Julien is such an iconic character I’m looking forward to getting down and ‘winding my body!’ to Move it Move it. Theatre is actually my one true love. I trained at theatre school and started my career in the West End. I’ve been doing a lot of TV recently so coming back to theatre feels like coming home There’s nothing like a live audience in front of you.”

Madagascar

Karim’s scene-stealing turn brings the second half of the production to life with comic energy. Much of the heavy-lifting in the first act is performed by Joseph Hewlett as Alex, the lion who is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He vies for attention with Francisco Gomez who puts in an energetic performance as Alex’s best friend – Marty the zebra.

Joshua Oakes-Rogers provides comic moment as Melman the giraffe while Jarnéia Richard-Noel demonstrates her vocal range as Gloria the hippo. THe menagerie of animals have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape from the zoo – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world. This wacky adventure for the whole family plays out as a joyful song and dance through set pieces directed by award-winning Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise. The puppet and set design brings some Hollywood razzle-dazzle to the production. At the heart of it, enthusiastic performers bring to life a tale familiar to families in the audience. My seven year old co-reviewer thought it was a great show and atmosphere at the King’s Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Madagascar the Musical tour continues on to Aberdeen, if you join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hippo and those plotting penguins as they bound onto stage, expect outlandish characters, dazzling visuals and an upbeat score.