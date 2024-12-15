‘The Met gave us the tools, Glasgow gave us the stories’: Former students turn derelict tower’s legacy into art

Once a hub of learning and creativity, Glasgow’s Met Tower now stands as a derelict reminder of its former glory. But its legacy lives on through the work of its former students, brought together in a new exhibition, Made It at The Met, which celebrates the cultural and creative spirit that thrived within its walls.

Glasgow’s Met Tower – a once-thriving college that now stands derelict – remains a source of inspiration for the city’s creative community that was housed in the top floors. Its legacy comes to life in ‘Made It at The Met’ an art exhibition showcasing work by some of the former students, from 20 years ago.

Some of the portraits pay homage to Glasgow’s iconic nightlife institutions that students would have loved at the time: Failté, The Ark and Nice ’n Sleazy.

While The Met Tower now stands empty, its influence is deeply felt in this exhibition. Amy Hogarth reflected on the bittersweet nature of the event: “The Met is part of Glasgow’s story. Even though the building is derelict, it gave us so much – this exhibition is a way to say thank you.”

Odeon portait

For Hogarth, these pieces represent more than buildings – they are tributes to spaces where creativity and community thrived. Reflecting on her work, she explained: "These places were integral to the rhythm of Glasgow life. The Odeon wasn’t just a cinema; it was where people came together for shared experiences, and The Shack was iconic for nights of music and connection. They’re part of the city’s DNA, just as The Met was a part of mine."

While David Dow's artwork, which included The Ark, Nice 'n Sleazy and the old Irish pub Failite, he said: "For my own inspiration, I decided to reflect on our 'glory days' and create a series of artworks capturing the essence of those moments, as they appeared back then.

"Some buildings have since changed in purpose, while others no longer stand. But as those times remain etched in my memory, I believe the buildings should be immortalized as well."

Entry is free, giving the public a chance to celebrate the creative roots of Glasgow and its artists. As Hogarth puts it: “This isn’t just about remembering the past – it’s about showing how it continues to inspire us to this day.”

Visual storyboard of people watching

The exhibition opened on Monday, December 11, with a launch night at Print Culture, 23 Parnie Street, and runs until January 8, 2025.

Reflecting on her journey, Hogarth offered advice for emerging artists aspiring to showcase their work: "Don’t wait for someone to hand you an opportunity – create your own. Collaborate with others, put yourself out there, and take part in local art events or exhibitions. Your voice matters, even if it takes time for people to hear it. And most importantly, stay true to yourself. Art isn’t about pleasing everyone; it’s about expressing something only you can."