Coronation Street legend Nigel Pivaro to star as Da in nationwide tour of The commitments - all dates and venues
It is 35 years since The Commitments first burst from the pages of Roddy Doyle’s best-selling novel – and the soul band are set to return in an all new stage production.
The major UK and Ireland tour of the smash-hit musical will star Coronation Street legend Nigel Pivaro, who appeared in the hugely popular ITV soap between 1983 and 2012 as the lovable rogue Terry Duckworth.
He will be swapping the cobbles for the stage and performing the role of Da in the new production.
“I am thrilled to be marking my return to the stage in this production of The Commitments,” he said.
Most Popular
"It’s an iconic story that resonates across the years, about people who though distant from the music’s origins find communion and expression in the Motown style. A musical genre which was borne out of oppression and which the characters embrace as their own.
"The Motown sound is as vibrant today as it was when it first burst through in the Sixties.”
Roddy Doyle added: “I’m delighted that The Commitments are coming back and I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how Nigel Pivaro tackles the part of Jimmy Rabbitte’s Da.”
Advertisement
The Commitments tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, a young working-class music fan, who transforms an unlikely bunch of amateur musicians into an amazing live act, which becomes the finest soul band Dublin has ever produced.
THE COMMITMENTS - TOUR DATES
2022
31/10/2022 - 05/11/2022 Hull: New Theatre
07/11/2022 - 12/11/2022 York: Grand Opera House
14/11/2022 - 19/11/2022 Bradford: Alhambra Theatre
Advertisement
21/11/2022 - 26/11/2022 Aberdeen: His Majesty’s Theatre
28/11/2022 - 03/12/2022 Edinburgh: Playhouse
05/12/2022 - 10/12/2022 Glasgow: Theatre Royal
2023
09/01/2023 - 14/01/2023 London: New Wimbledon Theatre
16/01/2023 - 21/01/2023 Truro: Hall for Cornwall
Advertisement
23/01/2023 - 28/01/2023 Plymouth: Theatre Royal
30/01/2023 - 04/02/2023 Aylesbury: Waterside Theatre
06/02/2023 - 18/02/2023 Dublin: Olympia Theatre
20/02/2023 - 25/02/2023 Belfast: Grand Opera House
27/02/2023 - 04/03/2023 Ipswich: Regent Theatre
06/03/2023 - 11/03/2023 Bournemouth: Pavilion Theatre
Advertisement
13/03/2023 - 18/03/2023 Dartford: Orchard Theatre
20/03/2023 - 25/03/2023 Bristol: Hippodrome
27/03/2023 - 01/04/2023 Southampton: Mayflower Theatre
03/04/2023 - 08/04/2023 Nottingham: Theatre Royal
10/04/2023 - 15/04/2023 Northampton: Royal & Derngate
17/04/2023 - 22/04/2023 Liverpool: Empire
Advertisement
24/04/2023 - 29/04/2023 Birmingham: Hippodrome
01/05/2023 - 06/05/2023 Blackpool: Opera House
08/05/2023 - 13/05/2023 Darlington: Hippodrome
15/05/2023 - 20/05/2023 Peterborough: New Theatre
22/05/2023 - 27/05/2023 Cardiff: Wales Millennium Centre
29/05/2023 - 03/06/2023 Llandudno: Venue Cymru
Advertisement
05/06/2023 - 10/06/2023 Manchester: Opera House
13/06/2023 - 17/06/2023 Reading: Hexagon
26/06/2023 - 01/07/2023 Newcastle: Theatre Royal
Tickets available from: thecommitmentsontour.co.uk