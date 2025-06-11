XSite Braehead accelerates into summer with major car event

This summer, all roads lead to XSite Braehead! Scotland’s premier leisure and entertainment destination invites the local community to an exhilarating car event, guaranteed to fuel excitement for enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, June 28, from 11am–3pm, Chrome ‘n’ Classics will host its annual event in the XSite car park for the first time – showcasing over 200 classic, custom, American, and vintage cars. From polished icons of the past to roaring modern marvels, the event is set to be a feast for the eyes of the engine-obsessed.

Attendees can also look forward to a host of “Best in Show” category awards including Best Show ‘n’ Shine, Best Restoration, Best American/Custom, Best Classic Car, and the fan-voted Public’s Choice Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Moffat, Club President at Lanarkshire Classic Car Club, said: “This will be our 1st year at XSite Braehead with our “Chrome ‘n’ Classics Show” featuring an array of Classic and Vintage cars from all decades for people to see and reminisce about. Come along for a chat with owners and enthusiasts and experience what XSite Braehead has to offer.”

For more information about the show, please visit XSite Braehead's website.

Bruce Harley, XSite Centre Manager commented: “We’re thrilled to host this Classic Car motoring event at XSite this June. As a leading leisure and entertainment destination, we’re always looking for new ways to drive excitement and deliver unforgettable experiences for our visitors. This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate a shared passion for incredible cars, innovation, and fun.”

After a fun-filled day, visitors can refuel at XSite’s range of dining options like Nando’s, Pizza Express and Five Guys. Additionally, attendees can extend their day out with a variety of leisure offerings including Laser Station, Tenpin and ODEON – creating the perfect destination for all this Summer.

For more information about the show, please visit: https://xsitebraehead.com/chrome-n-classics-car-show/