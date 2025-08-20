Maryhill Famous Faces: 11 famous faces who once called Maryhill home

Famous faces who spent their early years growing up and going to school in Maryhill.

Maryhill has featured as the backdrop to one of Scotland’s best loved comedy shows and produced a phenomenal amount of talent. #

Although the area may not be considered as Glasgow’s trendiest neighbourhood, it still has a lot going for it with the landscape of the Forth and Clyde Canal being completely transformed in recent years

Here are eleven famous faces who once called Maryhill home.

1. Robert Carlyle

Scottish actor Robert Carlyle was born in Maryhill in 1961 to Elizabeth who was a bus company employee and Joseph Carlyle who was a painter and decorator. Carlyle was a pupil at North Kelvinside Secondary School before leaving school at the age of 16 with no qualifications. Photo: Submitted

2. Donovan

Donovan was born in Maryhill on 10 May 1946 to Donald and Winifred Leech. When he was 14, he headed south to the new town of Hatfiled with his family which is where he began playing guitar. | Getty Images

3. Bertie Auld

Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion was born in Maryhill as the eldest of eight children. He would go on to join local side Maryhill Harp as a youngster before signing for Celtic in 1955. | Getty Images

4. Louisa Jordan

Louisa Jordan would not likely have been a household name to many Glaswegians until the pandemic in 2020. She was born at 279 Gairbraid Street (now Maryhill Road) in 1878 and served the 1st Serbian unit as a nurse during the First World War. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

