Can you really say you're from Maryhill if you haven’t done these 8 things?

Maryhill is one of our favourite neighbourhoods in Glasgow, so we wanted to shine a spotlight on the area.
The area has featured as the backdrop for Still Game and also appeared in Trainspotting, but what really makes up being from Maryhill? Famous Glaswegians who have once called Maryhill home include Robert Carlyle, Donovan and Bertie Auld.
Here are some of the things everyone from Maryhill will have did at least once in their life.
1. Took a wander along the Venice of the north
If you were born and brought up around Maryhill, you will have one point taken a walk along the canal. It was once the artery of Scotland’s Industrial Revolution. | Glasgow City Heritage Trust
2. Had an ice cream at Café D'Jaconelli
You might recognise Café D'Jaconelli as it featured in the film Trainspotting where the characters Renton and Spud share a milkshake. Once you've had an ice cream here, there is no going back. | Getty Images
3. Stood in at Charles Rennie Mackintosh's designs
The Queen’s Cross Church is the only church in existence to be designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. It was commissioned in 1896 by the Free Church and the building opened up for worship in 1899. Another Charles Rennie Mackintosh designed building just off Maryhill Road is Ruchill Church Hall which was completed the same year. | Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society
4. Have a pint at The Woodside Inn
You are always guaranteed a great pint at The Woodside which a real neighbourhood favourite. Partick Thistle fans like to head before and after matches at Firhill. | The Woodside Inn
