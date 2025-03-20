Streets of Glasgow: 12 of the coolest streets in Glasgow in 2025 according to locals

Although the sun isn’t always shining in Glasgow, there are certain streets around the city which are always bustling and are great spots to head to no matter what kind of day it is.

In recent years, Glasgow has been having a bit of a moment with many neighbourhoods in the city being recognised as some of the coolest in the world by Time Out, meaning we had to include the streets which they are centred around.

Some of these streets are well known while other remain hidden gems which we wanted to shine a spotlight on due to their natural beauty and great selection of shops, restaurants or bars.

Here are 12 of the coolest streets in Glasgow right now.

1 . Great Western Road In 2022, the stretch of Great Western Road between St George's Cross and the Botanic Gardens was named as the third coolest street in the world. Speaking about the street, Time Out said: "Long, wide and colourful, Great Western Road is buzzing with that infectiously laid-back Glaswegian friendliness and has something interesting going on around the clock." | Hudson Ribiero

2 . Buchanan Street Buchanan Street has been at the heart of shopping in Glasgow city centre for generations with a number of top brands having their Glasgow locations on the thoroughfare. Nothing quite beats a bustling Buchanan Street on a sunny day in Glasgow. | Glasgow Life

3 . Castle Street Castle Street is found in one of the oldest parts of Glasgow with Glasgow Cathedral being located on it. The street was opened in 1100 and was the highway to the Bishop’s Palace or Castle. You can also visit the Provand's Lordship pictured here which is the oldest house in the city. | Glasgow Life

4 . Ashton Lane Ashton Lane is one of the best places to head to for a night out in Glasgow. The cobbled street in the West End of the city has a certain charm about it with a great selection of bars, restaurants and the Grosvenor Picture Theatre. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography