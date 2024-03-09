Scotland is home to 282 Munro peaks, defined as over 3,000 feet, and many of the most impressive mountain ranges are a short distance from Glasgow. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park is a rich hunting-ground for Munro bagging, about 40 miles northwest of the city. Some Munros near Glasgow can be tackled in pairs as they are part of the same ridge. Here is a selection of hill-wallking routes to get you started.