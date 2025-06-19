Scotland is home to 282 Munro peaks, defined as over 3,000 feet, and many of the most impressive mountain ranges are a short distance from Glasgow.
Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park is a rich hunting-ground for Munro bagging, about 40 miles northwest of the city. Some Munros near Glasgow can be tackled in pairs as they are part of the same ridge. Here is a selection of hill-wallking routes to get you started.
The best online resource for hillwalkers in Scotland is the Walk Highlands website. Before you take on any of these Munros, be sure to check the guidance on walking conditions and routes here.
1. Beinn Narnain & Beinn Ìme
Beinn Narnain is a challenging hill standing at 926 metres tall, which is unofficially known as one of the “Arrochar Alps”. The munro is around an hours drive away from Glasgow. Photo: Natalie Donald and Laura McGee
2. Ben Vane
It’s one of the shortest munros, but Ben Vane is still a challenging but enjoyable walk. It takes around an hour to get to the rocky mountain by car from Glasgow. Photo: Iain Green
3. Beinn Chabhair
Around a 1 hour 12 minutes drive from Glasgow, with its boggy surroundings and steep initial climb you will want to be on top of your game when climbing this peak. Whether you climb is a struggle or a breeze you can celebrate at the end with a pint at the famed Drovers Inn. (Pic: Walk Highlands) | Walk Highlands
4. Ben Lomond
Ben Lomond is an incredibly popular munro, as climbers are rewarded with gorgeous views of glistening Loch Lomond. The hill is situated in Stirling, around an hours drive from Glasgow. Photo: Davie MacDonald