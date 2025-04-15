If you happen to be in Glasgow’s West End and exit Byres Road to walk along Highburgh Road, you will begin to make your way into Hyndland which has several great cafes and red sandstone community gardens.

The area has always attracted famous faces with the likes of Kevin Bridges, Sanjeev Kohli and Frankie Boyle being residents of the popular West End area.

Whether you are looking to have a couple of pints in Cottiers or The Rock, have a glass of wine at Corke & Caske or find a great book at an independent bookshop - there is no shortage of great things to do.

We’ve compiled a list of the best spots to check out in the area from the best places for brunch to the best independent retailers.

1 . Have a pint at The Rock The Rock was the first public house opened in Hyndland in 1966 with it remaining a local favourite ever since. Head here for a couple of pints and enjoy their beer garden on a sunny day in Glasgow's West End. | Supplied

2 . Have brunch at Epicures by Cail Bruich There is a great selection of food on offer for brunch at Epicures which includes waffles, French toast and breads. | Epicures by Cail Bruich

3 . Enjoy a pastry at The Bakery - Hinba You won’t be stuck for choice atThe Bakery - Hinba who freshly bake handmade bread each day as well as having plenty of pastries, cakes and freshly prepared sandwiches. | The Bakery - Hinba

4 . Novar Drive Espresso Bar Novar Drive Espresso Bar have been opened in Hyndland for almost one year. Enjoy a coffee here and sweet treats. The café is also dog friendly meaning you can enjoy your latte along with your furry friend. | Novar Drive Espresso Bar