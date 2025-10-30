17 celebrity guest appearances on Still Game you may have forgotten

Still Game remains one of Glasgow’s favourite television shows having brought so much joy and laughter to audiences for over two decades.

The cast had it’s mainstays since the first episode back in 2002, and have been joined by a number of well-known actors and musicians over the following seasons as its popularity grew. Everyone knows the likes of Jack, Victor, Winston, Isa, Navid, Boaby and Tam who get up to all sorts in Craiglang.