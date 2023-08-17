In Pictures: 20 Still Game filming locations in Glasgow
Still Game is one of Scotland’s best loved television shows with a number of Glasgow locations featuring throughout the sitcom
Still Game remains a Glasgow favourite with people being able to relate to many of the Craiglang characters.
Although the final episode of the popular programme aired in March 2019, nothing beats sitting down to watch an old classic episode where you will be able to recognise several locations around Glasgow.
We’ve put together a list of 20 recognisable Glasgow locations with the majority of them still standing today - apart from The Clansman pub with the original location being the Ruchill Tavern on Ruchill Street, which was demolished to make way for a housing estate.
From Maryhill to Townhead, here are 20 filming locations in Glasgow used in Still Game.