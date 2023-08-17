In Pictures: 20 Still Game filming locations in Glasgow

Still Game is one of Scotland’s best loved television shows with a number of Glasgow locations featuring throughout the sitcom

Still Game remains a Glasgow favourite with people being able to relate to many of the Craiglang characters.

Although the final episode of the popular programme aired in March 2019, nothing beats sitting down to watch an old classic episode where you will be able to recognise several locations around Glasgow.

We’ve put together a list of 20 recognisable Glasgow locations with the majority of them still standing today - apart from The Clansman pub with the original location being the Ruchill Tavern on Ruchill Street, which was demolished to make way for a housing estate.

From Maryhill to Townhead, here are 20 filming locations in Glasgow used in Still Game.

1 . Harrid’s Convenience Store Alfy’s Paper Shop in Townhead served as the filming location for Navid’s shop in Still Game.

2 . Victoria Park As a heatwave hits Craiglang, everyone heads down to the park with Victoria Park being the location for the number one bench.

3 . The Robyn’s Nest Cafe served as the filming location for several scenes in Still Game. The Robyn’s Nest Cafe on Maryhill Road served as the filming location for several scenes in Still Game as ‘The Rendezvous Cafe’.

4 . Glasgow Central Station We won’t tell you what Tam thinks of Central Station but Jack and Victor head down to the station to wait on Victor’s son John coming up from London.