People really do make Glasgow with there being certain expressions and phrases which instantly make people think of the city and home.
One way in which phrases that people associate with Glasgow have been kept alive has been through television shows and movies where ‘Glesga patter’ has been showcased to the world where folk have been ‘geeing it laldy’ and left others absolutely ‘scunnered’.
We asked our GlasgowWorld readers to tell us about some of their favourite expressions or words which made them think of Glasgow.
Comment Guidelines
