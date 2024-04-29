18 Glaswegian words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Glasgow

There are specific expressions which always make people think of Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 15:33 BST

People really do make Glasgow with there being certain expressions and phrases which instantly make people think of the city and home.

One way in which phrases that people associate with Glasgow have been kept alive has been through television shows and movies where ‘Glesga patter’ has been showcased to the world where folk have been ‘geeing it laldy’ and left others absolutely ‘scunnered’.

We asked our GlasgowWorld readers to tell us about some of their favourite expressions or words which made them think of Glasgow.

Hame simply means home with many Glaswegians letting others at the bar know that they are "away hame" after too many drinks.

1. Hame

Hame simply means home with many Glaswegians letting others at the bar know that they are "away hame" after too many drinks. Photo: Submitted

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart would have told many suspects who were taken in for questioning to "haud yer wheesht" if they had a bit too much to say for themselves.

2. Haud yer wheesht

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart would have told many suspects who were taken in for questioning to "haud yer wheesht" if they had a bit too much to say for themselves.

Used as a term of endearment or familiarity for a girl or woman.

3. Hen

Used as a term of endearment or familiarity for a girl or woman.

Lamentable is a term used by an older generation of Glaswegian’s and refers to very bad circumstances.

4. Lamentable

Lamentable is a term used by an older generation of Glaswegian’s and refers to very bad circumstances.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.