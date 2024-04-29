People really do make Glasgow with there being certain expressions and phrases which instantly make people think of the city and home.

One way in which phrases that people associate with Glasgow have been kept alive has been through television shows and movies where ‘Glesga patter’ has been showcased to the world where folk have been ‘geeing it laldy’ and left others absolutely ‘scunnered’.

We asked our GlasgowWorld readers to tell us about some of their favourite expressions or words which made them think of Glasgow.

1 . Hame Hame simply means home with many Glaswegians letting others at the bar know that they are "away hame" after too many drinks. Photo: Submitted

2 . Haud yer wheesht Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart would have told many suspects who were taken in for questioning to "haud yer wheesht" if they had a bit too much to say for themselves.

3 . Hen Used as a term of endearment or familiarity for a girl or woman.

4 . Lamentable Lamentable is a term used by an older generation of Glaswegian’s and refers to very bad circumstances.