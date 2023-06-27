If you are looking for a great day out in Glasgow with the family, you won’t be stuck for options as there are several great places to visit no matter what the weather may be like.
Whether you might fancy a stroll around one of the city’s stunning parks or explore some of the brilliant museums, we’ve got you covered with a list put together by recommendations from some of our readers which will keep the kids entertained with some attractions not costing a single penny.
1. The Riverside Museum
One of Glasgow’s newest museums which is always worth a visit is the Riverside Museum where you can spend hours admiring over 3,000 objects which are on display.
2. Glasgow Science Centre
Although admission to the Glasgow Science Centre is not free like other Glasgow museums, it’s still a great place to head to with the family that will keep the kids entertained.
3. The Barras
The Barras in the East End of the city is great place to spend some time with the family at weekends as you stroll around the famous market and look to pick up any bargains.
4. Pollok Country Park
One of the great features about Pollok Park is that it contains the newly refurbished Burrell Collection, You can also have a great walk around or visit the Highland cattle which live in the park which is always a winner with kids. Photo: Canva/Getty Images