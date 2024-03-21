Glasgow is famed for its shopping streets with the likes of Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street being instantly recognisable to any generation of Glaswegian. We've taken a look back through the archive at some of shops which once occupied premises on these streets that no longer exist with many of the buildings having also been demolished.
Although these shops might be gone, a certain generation of Glaswegians will forever have their own fond memories of them.
1. Lewis's
Lewis's department store was a mainstay on Argyle Street for decades with many Glaswegians having fond memories of climbing the stairs at Lewis's and waiting in a long queue to meet Santa Claus at Christmas time. The windows at Lewis's were an absolute draw for everyone. Photo: TSPL
2. What Every Woman Wants
Thousands of Glaswegians passed through the doors of What Every Woman Wants on Argyle Street. The store was closed in 2003 following a period of administration with the flagship store being demolished in November 2019.
3. BHS
A view up a bustling Sauchiehall Street in the eighties with the much loved BHS on the left.
4. Boots
Although there is still a couple of Boots stores in Glasgow city centre. this shop at the corner of Argyle Street and Union Street is instantly recognisable. Photo: TSPL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.