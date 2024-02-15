Argyle Street has been a central spot for shopping in Glasgow for generations with the street having undergone several changes over the decades.
If you go further west along Argyle Street, you enter the bustling and vibrant Finnieston area which has an exceptional selection of bars, restaurants and cafes.
Have a look at these 18 pictures of the famous Glasgow street and some of the old shops which Glaswegians have said farewell to.
1. Argyle Street (1961)
A view along a busy Argyle Street from the Trongate in the early sixties. An advert for the new Marks & Spencers store on the corner of Argyle Street and Glassford Street can be seen on the right of the image.
2. Argyle Street (1962)
A busy street scene on Argyle Street in the early sixties.
3. Argyle Street (1930)
The entrance to Argyll Arcade on Argyle Street pictured in 1930.
4. Argyle Street (1900)
A view down Argyle Street circa 1900.