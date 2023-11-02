21 of the all-time best films featuring Glasgow as chosen by Glaswegians
These are 21 of the best films which are filmed in Glasgow
As we head into the winter months, nothing quite beats drawing the curtains early on a dark cold night and picking out a good film to watch with there being a great selecion of movies set or filmed in Glasgow to choose from.
Featured on our list is several films written by Peter McDougall and although they were originally released as television plays, since the release of them on DVD they are increasingly considered as films. Although Just a Boys’ Game had Glasgow actors, Greenock can claim the film as their own.
Honourable mentions who are not included in this list go to 2005 action thriller Unleashed which starred the likes of Jet Li and Morgan Freeman filmed in Broomhill, Hobbs and Shaw and most recently Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which both featured a lot of Glasgow scenes. The cast for eighties film Gregory’s Girl included members of the Glasgow Youth Theatre but it was filmed in Cumbernauld.
We asked our readers to tell us their favourite film featuring Glasgow with hundreds getting back to us with their suggestions.