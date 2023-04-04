In Pictures: Behind the scenes at the filming of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Glasgow
Check out our favourite shots from the filming of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow!
Scenes from the new Indiana Jones movie, which was partially filmed in Glasgow, have been broadcast for the first time.
The city was dressed up as a New York street during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in summer 2021. The trailer, released at the end of last year, showed off the edited shots of the city, which we can expect to see in the final release of the film in June 3, 2023.
The scene, filmed in Glasgow but theatrically set in New York, saw bunting line the streets and fake facades installed on St. Vincent Street to resemble the 60s Americana style. It follows an action scene of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in a chase sequence, travelling from the streets of New York and down onto the subway tracks.
Harrison Ford, at 80 years old, will be digitally de-aged in the final cut of the film, while a body double stunt-man wil perform most of the high-energy action scenes in Ford’s place.
It took set designers over a month to complete the set, which is classic cold-war Americana. The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy’s goddaughter Helena.