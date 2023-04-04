Check out our favourite shots from the filming of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow!

Scenes from the new Indiana Jones movie, which was partially filmed in Glasgow, have been broadcast for the first time.

The city was dressed up as a New York street during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in summer 2021. The trailer, released at the end of last year, showed off the edited shots of the city, which we can expect to see in the final release of the film in June 3, 2023.

The scene, filmed in Glasgow but theatrically set in New York, saw bunting line the streets and fake facades installed on St. Vincent Street to resemble the 60s Americana style. It follows an action scene of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in a chase sequence, travelling from the streets of New York and down onto the subway tracks.

Harrison Ford, at 80 years old, will be digitally de-aged in the final cut of the film, while a body double stunt-man wil perform most of the high-energy action scenes in Ford’s place.

It took set designers over a month to complete the set, which is classic cold-war Americana. The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy’s goddaughter Helena.

1 . Cadillac A full-fake parade was made to shoot the scene on St Vincent Street - which featured in the trailer for the new Indiana Jones film (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

2 . Cheerleaders on St Vincent Street Extras dressed up as cheerleaders to hype up the parade in 60s America (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

3 . Motorcycle stuntman A stunt-double with a fake face rides a motorbike for an action scene, presumably the thick black line will be edited out with movie-magic (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

4 . Harrison Ford’s body double Harrison Ford’s body double rides a horse down St. Vincent Street (Pic: Jeff J Mitchell)