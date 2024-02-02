28 of the all-time best Glasgow albums as chosen by Glaswegians

Nothing beats putting a good album on and listening to it in full to truly appreciate the piece of work.

Listening to a full album isn't as common as it once used to be as many people now use streaming services to listen to music, but with vinyl on the way up, we but together a list of some of the best albums which Glasgow has produced as chosen by our readers.

An honourable mention goes to the likes of Gerry Rafferty and Paolo Nutini who have produced many fine albums but of course hailed from Paisley just outside of Glasgow and not to forget Aztec Camera's wonderful High Land, Hard Rain which was written about East Kilbride. Fellow EK band the Jesus and Mary Chain also miss out on the list chosen by Glaswegians.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite Glasgow album, with hundreds of people getting back with these terrific suggestions.

1 . New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84) - Simple Minds This album was a real turning point for Simple Minds as they gained commercial success across the UK and Europe and was the most popular album with our readers. It includes hits such as "Someone Somewhere in Summertime’", "Promised You a Miracle" and "Glittering Prize".

2 . Hats - The Blue Nile Hats was released in 1989 and was the second studio album released by The Blue Nile. It contains the singles "The Downtown Lights", "Headlights on the Parade" and "Saturday Night". Practically perfect.

3 . White On Blonde White On Blonde scored Texas their first UK number one album. It contains a number of notable songs including "Say What You Want" and "Black Eyed Boy".