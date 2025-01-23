31 of the greatest things to do in Glasgow according to Time Out

Speaking about the length of time needed in Glasgow, Time Out’s Translations Editor Olivia Simpson who is originally from Glasgow says: “A weekend visit will give you a great sense of the city, but I’d recommend staying longer to get to know its distinct neighbourhoods (and increase your chances of enjoying a rare sunny day).
“Rain or shine, a perfect Glasgow day should include a coffee at Outlier, some culture at the Tramway, some independent shopping (try Category Is Books) and a dance in one of the city’s famous clubs (for me, it’s got to be sweaty basement venue The Berkeley Suite). But read on – we’ve got plenty more where that came from. Here are my favourite things to do in Glasgow.
Here is Time Out’s recommendations to get the full Glasgow experience.
1. Escape to Pollock Park
"This slice of gorgeous countryside is just a rather scenic ten minutes away from Glasgow Central on the train. Once there, get the blood pumping with a stroll through serene surroundings, followed by some cooing over the Highland cows and Clydesdale horses." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
2. Wander around the atmospheric Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis
"Glasgow Cathedral was consecrated in 1197 and remains a sturdy and impressive example of Scottish gothic architecture both inside and out. The other big attraction nearby is the Necropolis, Glasgow’s gloriously atmospheric cemetery inspired by Père Lachaise in Paris and dating back to 1833. Amble among the monuments, look out over the city and wonder just how green and bucolic the view was more than two centuries ago. Ankle-length black leather coat and Demonia boots optional. If you’ve seen the latest Batman movie you might recognise the bridge you’ll need to cross to walk from the cathedral to the necropolis. The cathedral has one of the most impressive post-war collections of stained glass windows in Britain, including John K Clark’s Millennium Window." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
3. Sample craft beer at Drygate Brewery
"A joint venture between craft brewers Williams Brothers and macro-brewers Tennent’s located partly in a 1930s former box factory beside the Tennent’s brewery on Duke Street in the East End, Drygate has a beer hall with big screens for sports and space for music and comedy events, and a terrace for those rare Glasgow days when the rain isn’t pouring down. You can sample 26 rotating beers on tap and countless more bottled varieties. If you’re looking to go behind the scenes, that’s easily sorted: just go along to one of the brewery tours and you’ll discover exactly how Drygate’s fantastic beers come to be." | Drygate Brewery
4. Get to know the city's emerging artists at Gallery of Modern Art
"You'll find Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) in the stately neoclassical building in Royal Exchange Square in the heart of the city, just off Buchanan Street. With its thriving contemporary art scene surrounding the world-renowned Glasgow School of Art, which has produced many a Turner Prize success story over the years, GoMA exists to showcase not just the work of the city’s most talented artists but also to highlight what those artists share in common with others in terms of influences and practices. It has recently been the only place to showcase world-renowned Bansky’s latest exhibition ‘Cut and Run’." | © Glasgow Life. All rights reserved.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.