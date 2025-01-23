31 of the greatest things to do in Glasgow according to Time Out

2 . Wander around the atmospheric Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis

"Glasgow Cathedral was consecrated in 1197 and remains a sturdy and impressive example of Scottish gothic architecture both inside and out. The other big attraction nearby is the Necropolis, Glasgow’s gloriously atmospheric cemetery inspired by Père Lachaise in Paris and dating back to 1833. Amble among the monuments, look out over the city and wonder just how green and bucolic the view was more than two centuries ago. Ankle-length black leather coat and Demonia boots optional. If you’ve seen the latest Batman movie you might recognise the bridge you’ll need to cross to walk from the cathedral to the necropolis. The cathedral has one of the most impressive post-war collections of stained glass windows in Britain, including John K Clark’s Millennium Window." | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography