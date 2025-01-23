Glasgow named as one of the best places to visit in the UK by Time Out in 2025
Glasgow has been named as one of the best places to visit in the UK by international travel publication Time Out.
The city was named amongst the new list produced by Time Out along with the likes of Liverpool, Belfast and Birmingham. Folkestone in Kent topped the list for 2025 due to it being a “top-tier seaside spot”.
The 15 best places to visit in the UK in 2025
1. Folkestone, Kent
2. Stratford, London
3. Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
4. Orkney, Scotland
5. Bradford, West Yorkshire
6. Southampton, Hampshire
7. York, North Yorkshire
8. Whitby, North Yorkshire
9. Cardiff, Wales
10. Birmingham, West Midlands
11. Newlyn, Cornwall
12. Liverpool, Merseyside
13. Norwich, Norfolk
14. Belfast, Northern Ireland
15. Glasgow, Scotland
Chiara Wilkinson, Deputy UK Editor of Time Out, said: “Time Out is delighted to share our ranked list of the 15 best places in the UK to visit in 2025, packed with carefully curated suggestions from expert local writers around the country.
“Some might raise a few eyebrows, but we can guarantee that all of these destinations are well worth a trip this year, boasting dramatic natural beauty, landmark arts festivals, new theatre openings and more. We’ve also shared the best time to visit and our favourite personal recommendations, so you can start planning now and keep the January blues at bay.”
Glasgow celebrates 850 years of history and heritage this year, and there will be plenty of events going on to mark the special occasion. The next few months are set to be busy as Celtic Connections continues before the Glasgow Film Festival begins.
Olivia Simpson of Time out said: “ According to the city’s tourist board, 2023 saw a whopping 47.3 percent increase in visitors to Glasgow. What has got tourists flocking to the city? Major sporting events, world-class concerts, great arts and culture venues, and an up-and-coming food and drink scene, that’s what.
