Bellahouston Academy is at the heart of a vibrant and diverse community with the secondary school first being opened in 1876 as a private school run by Alexander Sim.
The school was then taken over by the Govan School Board nine years later, and has since been a state school since with the buildings having recently undergone refurbishment.
They have several notable alumni which includes performers, musicians and Olympic athletes.
1. Jack Bruce
Cream bass player Jack Bruce was born in Bishopbriggs, but after attending 14 different schools as his musical parents moved around frequently, he ended up at Bellahouston Academy.
2. Scottish actor and performer Jimmy Logan (1928-2001) pictured attending a Variety Club lunch in London on 10th April 1963. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Dennistoun born performer, actor and theatrical producer latterly attended secondary school at Bellahouston Academy having first went to Gourock High School. He left school at the age of 14.
3. Andy Roxburgh
Former Scotland boss Andy Roxburgh attended Bellahouston Academy in the mid fifties. He was selected for the first team at just 15 years of age. Roxburgh played for Glasgow Schools and was a schoolboy and youth internationalist. Photo: Colorsport/Shutterstock
4. Andy Scott
Although you may not be too familiar with Andy Scott, you certainly will be with his huge sculptures The Kelpies which are located between Grangemouth and Falkirk.