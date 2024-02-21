Register
BREAKING

In Pictures: 7 famous faces who were pupils at Bellahouston Academy

Some of the famous faces who attended Bellahouston Academy

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT

Bellahouston Academy is at the heart of a vibrant and diverse community with the secondary school first being opened in 1876 as a private school run by Alexander Sim.

The school was then taken over by the Govan School Board nine years later, and has since been a state school since with the buildings having recently undergone refurbishment.

They have several notable alumni which includes performers, musicians and Olympic athletes.

Cream bass player Jack Bruce was born in Bishopbriggs, but after attending 14 different schools as his musical parents moved around frequently, he ended up at Bellahouston Academy.

1. Jack Bruce

Cream bass player Jack Bruce was born in Bishopbriggs, but after attending 14 different schools as his musical parents moved around frequently, he ended up at Bellahouston Academy.

Dennistoun born performer, actor and theatrical producer latterly attended secondary school at Bellahouston Academy having first went to Gourock High School. He left school at the age of 14.

2. Scottish actor and performer Jimmy Logan (1928-2001) pictured attending a Variety Club lunch in London on 10th April 1963. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Dennistoun born performer, actor and theatrical producer latterly attended secondary school at Bellahouston Academy having first went to Gourock High School. He left school at the age of 14.

Former Scotland boss Andy Roxburgh attended Bellahouston Academy in the mid fifties. He was selected for the first team at just 15 years of age. Roxburgh played for Glasgow Schools and was a schoolboy and youth internationalist.

3. Andy Roxburgh

Former Scotland boss Andy Roxburgh attended Bellahouston Academy in the mid fifties. He was selected for the first team at just 15 years of age. Roxburgh played for Glasgow Schools and was a schoolboy and youth internationalist. Photo: Colorsport/Shutterstock

Although you may not be too familiar with Andy Scott, you certainly will be with his huge sculptures The Kelpies which are located between Grangemouth and Falkirk.

4. Andy Scott

Although you may not be too familiar with Andy Scott, you certainly will be with his huge sculptures The Kelpies which are located between Grangemouth and Falkirk.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:CommunityGlasgowSchoolsMusiciansScotlandPerformersPeople