Glasgow is known for its great architecture with many buildings located across the city being a vital part of Glasgow's heritage and identity.
You can see the changing face of Glasgow through examples of Art-Deco, Gothic and Victorian architecture in different parts of the city alongside distinctive tenements and grand stone constructions.
The buildings at risk register is populated by important buildings that have been neglected and ignored for too long. It's time for city authorities, owners, planners, architects, developers and the local community to take the necessary steps to ensure these important buildings are restored and returned to being a functioning part of the city rather than monuments to intransigence and decay.
To start the campaign, here are eight buildings in Glasgow which need to be saved in 2024.
1. Egyptian Halls, Union Street
Designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson, the continued demise of the Egyptian Halls has caused controversy for years. Photo: Copyright Historic Environment Scotland
2. St Vincent Street Church
The building has lain unused since 2021 after the church was forced to close after damage caused plaster to fall from the ceiling. It is the sole survivor of three churches designed for the city by architect Alexander 'Greek' Thomson.
3. Lion Chambers, Hope Street
The architecturally unique Lion Chambers on Hope Street was designed in the Glasgow art nouveau style and dates from the early Edwardian era. Options for its reuse have been discussed for more than a decade. An inspection in August 2023 showed that the condition of the building generally continues to deteriorate. Several upper windows on the south elevation are broken, allowing for bird and water ingress. A rooflight appears to have been lost entirely. Photo: Copyright Historic Environment Scotland
4. Leyland Motor Company Building
The Leyland Motor Company building looks like it was plucked right out of boom-time Detroit, but you can actually find the building in Tradeston. The beautiful building is one of the most unique in Glasgow, and it’s a tragedy that the building now finds itself on the Buildings at Risk register. It lies empty, after a brief period of time in use as After it ceased to be used by the Leyland Motor Company, the building was taken over by the Strathclyde Police Mounted and Dog Branch as a stable block and kennel. It now lies derelict.