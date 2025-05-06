People of Glasgow: 8 famous actors who were born and brought up in Glasgow's Southside

These are the famous actors who grew up in Glasgow’s Southside.

Glasgow’s Southside has produced many famous Glaswegians over the years from the world of music, comedy and acting.

We know there is some debate about what neighbourhoods should be considered the Southside, but not everything south of the River Clyde is included in our list.

Here are some of the most famous actors who called the Southside of Glasgow home.

1. Tony Curran

The Marvel actor was born in Glasgow's Southside and attended Holyrood Secondary School. | The Scotsman

2. Jane McCarry

Jane McCarry, who played Isa Drennan in Still Game was brought up in King's Park in Glasgow's Southside. Photo: .Alan Peebles : contributed

3. Daniel Portman

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman was brought up in Strathbungo in Glasgow's Southside. He attended Shawlands Academy where he played rugby and was named Head Boy. | Getty Images

4. Alex Norton

Although born in the Gorbals, Alex Norton moved to Pollokshaws and attended Shawlands Academy. | BBC

GlasgowGlasgow Southside
