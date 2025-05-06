Glasgow’s Southside
has produced many famous Glaswegians over the years from the world of music, comedy and acting.
We know there is some debate about what neighbourhoods should be considered the Southside, but not everything south of the River Clyde is included in our list.
Here are some of the most famous actors who called the Southside of Glasgow home.
1. Tony Curran
The Marvel actor was born in Glasgow's Southside and attended Holyrood Secondary School. | The Scotsman
2. Jane McCarry
Jane McCarry, who played Isa Drennan in Still Game was brought up in King's Park in Glasgow's Southside. Photo: .Alan Peebles : contributed
3. Daniel Portman
Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman was brought up in Strathbungo in Glasgow's Southside. He attended Shawlands Academy where he played rugby and was named Head Boy. | Getty Images
4. Alex Norton
Although born in the Gorbals, Alex Norton moved to Pollokshaws and attended Shawlands Academy. | BBC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.