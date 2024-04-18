Did you wake up this morning in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Glasgow? The city is a patchwork of areas with their own sense of identity, local food and drink scene, music, attitude, parks, independent shops and great streets to live on.
Join us as we explore the neighbourhoods that provide the coolest local lifestyle in Glasgow for 2024 - and where you should visit when you go there.
1. Partick
Partick is the place to be these days - with incredible food & drink spots like Celino's Deli, Non-Viet, Ga Ga, Bag O' Nails and much more. It's one of the most multi-cultural spots in the city, with great spaces to live on Gardner Street (the steepest street in the city) and Dumbarton Road. There's an endless amount of quirky independent shops for you to sink your teeth into.
2. Shawlands
Voted by Time Out as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. Shawlands is a terrific space that has really came up in the last decade or so. This was in no small part thanks to the amazing independent businesses that make up the bulk of the districts shops, cafes, restaurants, and more. Spots like Cafe Strange Brew really paved the way for the independent in the area and Glasgow as a whole. Every second Sunday you can head down to Park Lane Market to get some exclusive crafts from local artists you can't find anywhere else. Southside seems to be rapidly replacing the West End as the place where everything's going down these days - with newcomers to the city often opting to stay in the southside over the West End for a myriad of factors, the lower rent prices being chief among them.
3. Dennistoun
When the students discovered Dennistoun, people were right to worry that the east end neighbourhood could lose the culture that made it so great. In our experience, this hasn't been the case, Dennistoun is great as it's ever been and the newer up-market cafes, shops and restaurants are getting along fine with the original businesses along Duke Street. A short walk or bus ride to the city centre makes the east end neighbourhood a hot destination, and access to spaces like Alexandra Park is just the cherry on the cake. Zennor also offers one of the best coffees, couple that with their maritozzi and you've got the perfect Sunday morning.
4. Battlefield
Battlefield is another great Southside spot - with great access to everywhere in the city. It goes without saying that Battlefield Rest is one of the best restaurants in the city as well. It's a lot quieter than other neighbourhoods on this list, making it a great place to raise a family in Glasgow. Battlefield is one of our favourite places to hang around, there's a real community aspect to the place.
