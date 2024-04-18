2 . Shawlands

Voted by Time Out as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. Shawlands is a terrific space that has really came up in the last decade or so. This was in no small part thanks to the amazing independent businesses that make up the bulk of the districts shops, cafes, restaurants, and more. Spots like Cafe Strange Brew really paved the way for the independent in the area and Glasgow as a whole. Every second Sunday you can head down to Park Lane Market to get some exclusive crafts from local artists you can't find anywhere else. Southside seems to be rapidly replacing the West End as the place where everything's going down these days - with newcomers to the city often opting to stay in the southside over the West End for a myriad of factors, the lower rent prices being chief among them.