8 of the best films we watched in Glasgow in 2023

Glasgow has been treated to some huge Hollywood blockbusters this year with 2023 being a massive year for the industry.
We also had the cultural phenomenon preceding and surrounding the release of Oppenheimer and Barbie on the same day during July called Barbenheimer which had huge crowds flocking to the cinema to see Cillian Murphy and Margot Robbie on the big screen. Between them, the films took in a combined £130 million in ticket sales with there even being a release from the legendary Martin Scorsese.
Here are some of the best films we watched in Glasgow cinemas during 2023.
1. Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer is the story of American scientist, Robert J. Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/© Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved
2. Barbie
Barbie is a box office monster that's now the 14th highest-grossing film of all time. It stars Glaswegain actress Sharon Rooney and follows Barbie who suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
3. Killers of the Flower Moon
When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one - until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery. It's another Martin Scorsese masterpiece.
4. Wonka
With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. Photo: Warner Brothers